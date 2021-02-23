Catholic World News

Sole African-American Jesuit in formation reflects on racism

February 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I’m the only ethnically Black American Jesuit in formation in the world,” writes Christopher Smith, SJ. “If the Holy Mass, as we opine ever so eloquently, is the source and summit of our lives, then why do we have four or fewer Masses per year at our schools for children of color? Why do we hold back on owning our Catholic faith for them? Is it because they are mostly Protestant? Is it because we fear offending their sentiments? Is it because we don’t believe that we have truth to offer to the world in the name of Him who ordered us to carry His good news to all the world?”

