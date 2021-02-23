Catholic World News

Cardinal: New nuclear ban treaty will give non-nuclear states leverage in international law

February 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis has given priority to this issue, and his speed in signing the treaty indicates the Holy See’s belief that total disarmament ought to be a global priority, since the achievement of this goal will lead to a more secure world for all,” Cardinal Silvano Tomasi said of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

