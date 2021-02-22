Catholic World News

Myanmar: bishops join in urgent plea for peace

February 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Ten Catholic bishops in Myanmar have signed a public plea for “restraint in the streets and return to dialogue,” as public protests mount against a military coup. The bishops’ statement notes that “this nation held in her heart a great promise: dreams of enhanced peace and robust democracy.” After the military takeover, the bishops observe, “the world weeps with us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!