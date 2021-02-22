Catholic World News

Assisi cardinal named Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica

February 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, OFM Conv., former Custos General of the Sacred Convent of Saint Francis in Assisi, as vicar general of His Holiness for Vatican City, Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, and president of the Fabric of Saint Peter. He succeeds Cardinal Angelo Comastri, 77.

