During pandemic, be like the Good Samaritan, Pope tells Los Angeles religious ed congress

February 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We need to act in the style of the Samaritan, which involves letting ourselves be affected by what we see, knowing that suffering will change us, and we must engage with the suffering of others,” Pope Francis said in a video message to participants in the Los Angeles archdiocese’s annual Religious Education Congress.

