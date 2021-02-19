Catholic World News

Vatican softens stand on mandatory vaccination for employees

February 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: One day after announcing that all employees would be required to be vaccinated against Covid, the Vatican has issued a “clarification” denying that workers would be punished for declining vaccination. Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, the president of the Vatican city-state, said that “alternative solutions” would be considered for any such employees. The Vatican’s clarification suggested that “alternative work solutions” could be offered to employees who interact with the public.

