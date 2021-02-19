Catholic World News

In England, Church faces reckoning as new abuse cases emerge

February 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The number of people accused of abuse in the Church in England and Wales jumped by 29% between 2018 and 2019,” according to the report.

