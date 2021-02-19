Catholic World News

UK government blocks genocide vote

February 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The tabled legislation would have compelled the government “to withdraw from any free trade agreement with any country which the High Court ruled is committing genocide,” according to the report.

