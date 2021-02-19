Catholic World News

Australian bishops issue pastoral letter on Catholic education

February 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “More than one in five Australian students attends a Catholic schooI,” the bishops wrote in the letter, entitled 200 Years Young. It is essential, they said, that “leaders and staff understand and are solidly committed to, the Catholic identity of the school,” and that schools are “Eucharistic communities within the parish context where students regularly take part in Mass and Reconciliation.”

