English bishops lament ‘do not resuscitate’ notices for Covid patients with learning disabilities

February 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “People with learning disabilities have been given do not resuscitate orders during the second wave of the pandemic, in spite of widespread condemnation of the practice last year and an urgent investigation,” according to a recent report.

