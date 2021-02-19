Catholic World News

Luxembourg’s government to turn abbey into Holocaust education center

February 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Luxembourg (map) has purchased Cinqfontaines Abbey from the Priests of the Sacred Heart. After the Nazi invasion of Luxembourg, the Gestapo took control of the abbey and turned it into prison for Jews before they were deported to concentration camp.

