Vaccination required for Vatican workers

February 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican workers could face disciplinary action if they refuse Covid vaccination. Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, the president of the Vatican City governorate, has issued a decree that offers some provisions for employees who decline the vaccine for health reasons, but no provision for conscientious objection. The cardinal’s decree refers to vaccination as “the responsible choice” and cites an existing policy that employees who decline preventive health measures could be subject to “varying degrees of consequences that could lead to dismissal.”

