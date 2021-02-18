Catholic World News

Poland’s Deputy PM criticizes Church leaders’ ‘sluggishness’ in addressing abuse by priest

February 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on The First News

CWN Editor's Note: “I intervened in Father Andrzej Dymer’s case when I was still a senator,” said Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin. “That was years ago, and not much has happened in the matter over these years. To call this a scandal is an understatement.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!