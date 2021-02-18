Catholic World News

In Scotland, Christian Brothers abused children at care home ‘with impunity,’ inquiry finds

February 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: St Ninian’s Residential Care Home in Fife, Scotland, “was a place where the Brothers who were perpetrators of abuse could pursue their abusive practices with impunity,” Lady Anne Smith, Senator of the College of Justice and chairwoman of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, said upon the release of a 103-page report.

