Vatican diplomat calls for broader international Internet access

February 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “About half of the world’s population still does not use the Internet, in developing countries, rural areas, and other underserved communities,” Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a UN commission meeting. Quoting Pope Francis, he cautioned that “the dark side of our new digital world cannot be underestimated.”

