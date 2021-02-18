Catholic World News

Catholic agencies ready for influx of migrants at Mexican border

February 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Laredo and Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley “are prepared to provide humanitarian relief to a combined 400 migrants a day, with the expectation that US Customs and Border Protection will release more migrants as soon as next week,” the report begins.

