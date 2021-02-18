Catholic World News

Priest at San Francisco parish that violated lockdown order dies of Covid

February 18, 2021

Continue to this story on SFist

CWN Editor's Note: “In one nationally covered case last July, the church allowed a 100-person wedding to go on until city officials physically showed up to shut it down,” according to the report.

