Catholic World News
‘Terroristic threat’ made against Covington Catholic school
February 18, 2021
» Continue to this story on Cincinnati Enquirer
CWN Editor's Note: Holy Trinity Catholic School is a K-8 school in Bellevue, Kentucky, in the Diocese of Covington.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!