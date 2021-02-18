Catholic World News

Archbishop outraged over use of Sydney cathedral in LGBT concert ads

February 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sydney’s city council has organized a “Live and Queer” variety show in front of the cathedral. The city removed the cathedral’s image from event advertising following Archbishop Anthony Fisher’s statement; Mayor Clover Moore commented, “We have made great strides toward equality, but it is sadly clear there is much work left to ensure LBGTI communities live free from discrimination.”

