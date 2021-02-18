Catholic World News

Break-in at Oregon cathedral; suspect arrested

February 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Portland police get a lot of criticism, but they were uber professional and kind,” said Msgr. Gerard O’Connor, rector of St. Mary’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

