In Uttar Pradesh, 2 Dalit girls found dead; bishop laments ‘brutal crime’

February 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (map) is 80% Hindu and 19% Muslim; only 0.2% of its population is Christian. “Dalit women are discriminated against threefold: for their caste status, for gender, and for the different economic treatment they receive at work,” said Bishop Sarat Chandra Nayak of Berhampur. “Christian Dalits are also persecuted for their faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

