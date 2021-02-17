Catholic World News

Italian court to hear obstruction charges against Legionaries in abuse case

February 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian judge has called for a trial in a case in which officials of the Legion of Christ are charged with offering to pay for false testimony. Five defendants, including Legionaries and their lawyers, are charged with extortion and obstruction of justice; they allegedly asked the family of an abuse victim to lie to investigators.

