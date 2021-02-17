Catholic World News

Council on Economy meets, reviews Vatican budget

February 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Council for the Economy held met on February 16, to hear a presentation on the annual budget of the Holy See. The Vatican offered no further details on the budget or the Council’s deliberations. The meeting was held online, and chaired by Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the president of the Council.

