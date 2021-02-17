Catholic World News

Vatican issues liturgical guidance for Holy Week services during epidemic

February 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for Divine Worship has issued a note offering guidance for Holy Week services, encouraging bishops to make “prudent decisions” for safe observances in light of the Covid epidemic. The Vatican note refers bishops to a previous decree, issued last March, saying that the same guidelines could be used this year.

