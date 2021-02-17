Catholic World News

Wearing a face covering shows lack of trust in God, Mexican bishop preaches

February 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on Proceso (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: Since 1995, Bishop Antonio González Sánchez, 73, has been bishop of Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!