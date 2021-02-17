Catholic World News

6% of Black Americans are Catholic, Pew survey finds

February 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “African immigrants are less likely to identify as Protestant than are US-born Black Americans, and more likely to identify as Catholic or with non-Christian faiths,” according to a new Pew report, “Faith Among Black Americans.” The report found that “Black Catholics less religious than their Protestant counterparts.”

