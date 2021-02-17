Vandals target Denver parish

Catholic World News

February 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on KCNC-TV

CWN Editor's Note: The parish posted pictures of the vandalism on its Facebook page.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!