Jesuit teacher of Pope Francis, abducted during Dirty War, dies at 94

February 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Franz Jalics, SJ, taught theology to the future Pope Francis. He was abducted during the Argentine military dictatorship’s Dirty War and said in 2013 that the future Pope, then his Jesuit superior, was not involved in the abduction.

