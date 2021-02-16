Catholic World News

Pope updates Vatican criminal code

February 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a motu proprio updating provisions of the Vatican criminal code, explaining that portions of the law were “now outdated.” The document (issued with the Italian title Recante modifiche in materia di giustizia) provides that convicted criminals may win time off their sentences for good behavior. It also clarifies the rights of suspects in criminal cases, and allows for trying suspects in absentia. That provision may expedite the prosecution of suspects in the Vatican financial scandals, who may choose not to be present at their own trials.

