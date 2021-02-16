Catholic World News

Report: US bishops’ working group on President Biden suggests new statement

February 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: The working group formed by the US bishops’ conference in November to address potential conflicts with President Biden has reportedly completed its work, and suggested a statement on adherence to Church teaching and reception of Communion. That statement will now be reviewed by the bishops’ doctrinal committee, according to the story in the National Catholic Reporter.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!