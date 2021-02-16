Catholic World News

Iraq announces increased Covid restrictions as it prepares for papal visit

February 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The strict lockdown includes the closure of mosques, churches, hair salons, gyms, parks, and cinemas, as well as a ban on in-person schooling and dining.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

