Archbishop Naumann: President Biden ‘should stop defining himself as a devout Catholic’

February 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Although people have given this president power and authority, he cannot define what it is to be a Catholic and what Catholic moral teaching is,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, the chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee. “What he is doing now is usurping the role of the bishops and confusing people. He’s declaring that he’s Catholic, and is going to force people to support abortion through their tax dollars. The bishops need to correct him, as the president is acting contrary to the Catholic faith.”

