Cardinal Gregory discusses experiences with racism

February 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Archbishop of Washington also discussed President Biden: “He’s not going to be on speed dial, and I hope I’m not on his speed dial. But there will be moments when I will be able to speak to him about faith, about the works that he is trying to accomplish that we can be supportive of, but also areas where we’re not going to agree. But I’m going to always try to do it in a respectful way.”

