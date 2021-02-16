Catholic World News

‘The beach was blessed by their blood’: Pope Francis pays tribute to 2015 Coptic martyrs

February 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis joined Pope Tawadros II (the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church) and Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury (the Anglican primate) in recalling the sixth anniversary of the slaying of 21 Coptic Christians who were kidnapped and beheaded in Libya by ISIS.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!