Italian Catholic clergy, politicians pay tribute to imam

February 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Imam Abdel Qader Mohamad of Perugia was “a true believer and man of prayer,” said the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, who reacted to the imam’s death with “great sadness and emotion.”

