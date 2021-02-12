Catholic World News

Cardinal asks international court to probe church bombings in Sir Lanka

February 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has suggested that the International Criminal Court should investigate the bombings of Christian churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday in 2019. The country’s government has failed to make progress in identifying those responsible for the blasts, which killed 280 people and wounded another 600.

