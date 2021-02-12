Catholic World News

Hong Kong’s religious leaders issue joint message for lunar new year

February 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Sunday Examiner (Hong Kong)

CWN Editor's Note: “What we should do at the present moment is to attach importance to benevolence and wisdom and connect all mankind on earth with the great love and kindness of religion,” Cardinal John Tong Hon and five other religious leaders said in their message.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!