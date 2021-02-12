Catholic World News

Raft of assisted suicide laws introduced in states

February 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Lawmakers in Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, New Mexico, New York, and North Dakota are considering assisted suicide legislation.

