Belgian Catholic schools file suit against new government-mandated curriculum

February 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The constitutional freedom of education guarantees school boards the space to design their own pedagogical project,” said Bishop Johan Bonny of Antwerp. “The attainment targets occupy the entire teaching period, so that pupils no longer receive a broad education, teachers will mainly tick off lists, and schools see their unique pedagogical project supplanted.”

