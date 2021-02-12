Catholic World News

Pakistani cardinal retires; new Karachi archbishop named

February 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Joseph Coutts of Karachi, a city of 15 million, and appointed Bishop Benny Mario Travas of Multan as his successor. Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 234 million (map), the fifth most populous in the world. 96% of Pakistan’s people are Muslim, 2% are Christian, and 1% are Hindu.

