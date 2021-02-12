Catholic World News

Arabian bishop assesses impact of Document on Human Fraternity

February 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in February 2019. The apostolic journey and the document “have helped to guarantee greater rights, at least at the level of laws, because in practice it is not always easy to verify their implementation,” said Bishop Paul Hinder, Vicar Apostolic of Southern Arabia and Apostolic Administrator of Northern Arabia.

