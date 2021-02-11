Catholic World News

Judge blocks Gov. Cuomo’s Covid restrictions

February 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on Becket Fund

CWN Editor's Note: “A federal district court judge just issued an order blocking Governor Cuomo’s discriminatory limits on Orthodox Jewish synagogues permanently after Cuomo—in a peculiar move—asked the judge to rule against him and end the restrictions,” according to the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!