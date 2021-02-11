Catholic World News
Statues vandalized at El Paso parish
February 11, 2021
» Continue to this story on El Paso Times
CWN Editor's Note: In September, a man was jailed after destroying a historic statue at El Paso’s cathedral.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
