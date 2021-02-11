Catholic World News
Pro-democracy Catholic Jimmy Lai denied bail in Hong Kong
February 11, 2021
Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Lai was arrested in December for violating Hong Kong’s new national security law.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
