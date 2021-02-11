Catholic World News

Bill would block taxpayer funding of abortion, make Hyde Amendment permanent

February 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2021(H.R.18) is sponsored by Rep. Christopher Smith (R-NJ).

