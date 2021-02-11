Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Indian flood victims, greetings for lunar new year

February 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his February 10 general audience, Pope Francis prayed for victims of the deadly Uttarakhand flood.

