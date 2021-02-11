Catholic World News

Widespread vaccination, supported by Pope, faces myriad obstacles

February 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Covid vaccines “are produced only by a few companies in a few countries; the formulas are protected by patents, which allow the companies that invested in their development, to be rewarded for their work,” the report notes. “But the patents also prevent lower-cost manufacturing and distribution of the vaccines in the poorer countries that need them as well.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!