Myanmar: bishops drop order against religious involvement in protests

February 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Myanmar, who had directed clerics and religious to avoid direct involvement in public protests against the country’s military coup, have removed that order from their web site, after government troops used live ammunition to disperse crowds of pro-democracy demonstrators.

