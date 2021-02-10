Catholic World News

Bose community founder leaves monastery, months after Vatican order

February 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The founder of the Bose ecumenical community, who resisted a Vatican order to leave the group’s monastery, has finally accepted a separation. Father Enzo Bianchi, along with some monks who choose to stay with him, will live in a separate monastery that the Bose community owns, but will no longer be regarded as affiliated with Bose. Father Bianchi was ordered to leave Bose last year after a Vatican investigation into conflicts within the community.

