Vatican diplomat weighs in on UN action plan for world’s poorest nations

February 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the organizational session for the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the UN, said that the “economic and social consequences of the multidimensional crisis caused by COVID-19 are expected to push another 32 million people into extreme poverty.”

